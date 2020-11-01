 Skip to main content
Dr. Shellie Louis Jr. -- Swainsboro, Ga.
Dr. Shellie Louis Jr.

SWAINSBORO, Ga. -- A graveside funeral service and burial will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, for Dr. Shellie Louis Jr.

Born June 30, 1941, Dr. Louis died Oct. 28, 2020.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., 58 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Online condolences may be expressed at hillsmortuaryinc.com.

