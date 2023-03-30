ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Dr. Miriam McTeer Abernathy, 96, of 1310 Ward Lane, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams, officiating.

Dr. Abernathy passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1310 Ward Lane, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonfuneralhome.com.