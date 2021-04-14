Dr. Michael 'Mike' Strong -- Columbia

After eight years, Mike began his dental education at the Medical University of South Carolina in preparation for a dramatic career change. In 1983, he graduated with honors with a Doctorate in Dental Medicine. Dr. Strong then moved his family to Denmark, where he practiced family dentistry (1983-2015) and considered his patients and community his “second family.” He made helping others his priority and was most pleased when giving others a reason to smile.

Dr. Strong enjoyed sharing his experiences and expertise with others. He mentored many individuals considering the field of dentistry, MUSC dental students, and others embarking on different career paths and considered mentoring young people one of his greatest accomplishments.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mike was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed a good hunting or fly fishing trip. As much as he enjoyed the sport of the trips, he loved the camaraderie and the stories that evolved more. He was a member of Saluda River Trout Unlimited and cherished the friendships and relationships he developed through this group. He was an accomplished photographer, preserving beautiful memories for his family and friends. He was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was an active member of the Tuesday Morning Men's Bible Study.