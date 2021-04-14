Dr. Michael 'Mike' Strong -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Dr. Michael "Mike" Strong, 71, of Columbia, peacefully passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Mike was born March 5, 1950, in Charleston, to the late William Leroy Strong and Marie Mombert Strong.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Elaine Thompson Strong; son, Michael Justin Strong (Stacy) of Columbia; daughter, Erin Strong Causey (Ryan) of Columbia; grandchildren, Michael Justin Strong Jr. (Mac), Harrison Chase Strong, James Ryan Causey Jr. and Margaret Anne Causey, who all dearly loved their “Pops”; brother, William Leroy Strong Jr. (Gail) of Chapin; and sister, Cheryl Strong Costin of Hartwell, Ga.
Mike grew up all over the country as his father's career with the United States Navy moved the family often. He graduated from Hanahan High School in 1968. Following graduation, he pursued his lifelong love of learning. He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado and graduated with honors from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, while serving as battalion commander of the USC ROTC unit.
Upon graduation, Mike attended Nuclear Power School, United States Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, Maryland. He was commissioned as an officer in the Navy and served aboard the submarine, USS Von Steuben (SSBN 632), stationed in Holy Loch, Scotland, and later served as the nuclear director of the Fleet Ballistic Missile Training Center in Charleston.
After eight years, Mike began his dental education at the Medical University of South Carolina in preparation for a dramatic career change. In 1983, he graduated with honors with a Doctorate in Dental Medicine. Dr. Strong then moved his family to Denmark, where he practiced family dentistry (1983-2015) and considered his patients and community his “second family.” He made helping others his priority and was most pleased when giving others a reason to smile.
Dr. Strong enjoyed sharing his experiences and expertise with others. He mentored many individuals considering the field of dentistry, MUSC dental students, and others embarking on different career paths and considered mentoring young people one of his greatest accomplishments.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mike was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed a good hunting or fly fishing trip. As much as he enjoyed the sport of the trips, he loved the camaraderie and the stories that evolved more. He was a member of Saluda River Trout Unlimited and cherished the friendships and relationships he developed through this group. He was an accomplished photographer, preserving beautiful memories for his family and friends. He was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was an active member of the Tuesday Morning Men's Bible Study.
Above all, Mike was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his enthusiastic laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His life was defined most of all by his treasured relationships with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband to Elaine (his “high school sweetheart”) and a loving father to Michael and Erin. He found new joy with the birth of each of his grandchildren and was the most loving and devoted “Pops.” Perhaps most precious are memories of teaching the grandchildren to fish and kayak, and simply enjoying life at their beloved Lake Murray home.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat St., Columbia, SC 29205, or to Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wheat Street, with the Reverends Nicholas M. Beasley and Scott R. Fleischer officiating. There will be a visitation in the church courtyard immediately following the service.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
