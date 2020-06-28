Dr. Marlene Jackson Browne -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Marlene Jackson Browne, 87, of 1141 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia. She was the eldest of six children born to the late Rev. Lee Harrison and Mary Lou Jackson of Albany, Georgia.

There will be no public services held due to COVID-19.

Marlene was born on March 19, 1933, in Albany, Georgia. Shortly after the birth of her baby sister Muriel, the family moved to Brooklyn, New York, where they established “roots.” Soon baby boy brother, Robert was born and the family was “complete” so they thought. However, after 20 years three more siblings were added: Marcella, Michele and, finally, Rodney.

In 1990, Marlene and her family relocated to Orangeburg and joined Greater Faith Baptist Church.

Dr. Browne leaves to cherish her precious memories four children, George Leroi III and Leigh “Libby” Turner of the home, Christopher Winfield of Philadelphia and Lyle Harrison Browne (Kelly) of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Natalie and Natacha White, GeMar Browne, Tyler Browne, Galen (Vivian) Browne, Evan Browne and Seven Browne; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marcella Steele (Maurice) of Brandon, Florida, and Michelle Jackson of Port St. Lucie, Florida; one brother, Rev. Rodney L. Jackson (Cynthia) of Freeport, New York; a host of nieces, nephews; a dear and loving friend, Marilyn Hodges; the entire Northern and Southern Districts of the United Holy Church of America; dean, faculty and students of the United Christian College Bible Institute; Greater Faith Baptist Church Minister of Music, choir members, church family; other loving relatives and caring friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. In addition, family and friends are invited to view Dr. Browne's memorial video tribute on the website.

