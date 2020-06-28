Dr. Marlene Jackson Browne -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Marlene Jackson Browne, 87, of 1141 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia. She was the eldest of six children born to the late Rev. Lee Harrison and Mary Lou Jackson of Albany, Georgia.

There will be no public services held due to COVID-19.

Marlene was born on March 19, 1933, in Albany, Georgia. Shortly after the birth of her baby sister Muriel, the family moved to Brooklyn, New York, where they established “roots.” Soon baby boy brother, Robert was born and the family was “complete” so they thought. However, after 20 years three more siblings were added: Marcella, Michele and, finally, Rodney.

In 1990, Marlene and her family relocated to Orangeburg and joined Greater Faith Baptist Church.