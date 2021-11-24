Dr. Marion Dr. R. Caughman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Marion R. Caughman, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

He was born in Columbia, a son of the late William E. Sr. and Ila Roddey Caughman. He was the husband of Barbara “Bobbie” Caughman for 70 years. After rescuing her from the ocean in 1947, he forever referred to her as “his little mermaid.”

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Dr. Caughman was a graduate of University High School in Columbia, the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina. He served an internship at Columbia Hospital and, afterwards, he served two years in the United States Navy in Albany, Ga. He completed his residency in pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina. He and Barbara came to Orangeburg in 1959, where he worked as a partner in the Children's Clinic with Dr. Jack Rheney. They became part of the community, making lifelong friendships. He was an active member of Rotary International and joined the Pediatric Clinic in 1990, where he practiced until he retired in 2004. Dr. Caughman served the tri-county area for more than 45 years, providing compassionate and personal health care to thousands of children.

Dr.Caughman was passionate about his Carolina Gamecocks, serving one year as the president of the Orangeburg County Gamecock Club. He was a lifelong learner and a scholar, modeling a hard work ethic, compassionate bedside manner and a patient temperament. He enjoyed world-wide travel, but his favorite destination was always North Litchfield Beach. The time spent there with friends and family was precious. He had a love for his yard, his azaleas and daylillies were his passion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved children, Beth C. Fullwood, Julie C. Talley, Roddey Caughman (Becky), Elaine C. Senn (Mark); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Dr. Caughman was a kind, gentle man. He will be missed by his family, friends and former patients.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 488, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, 141 Centre St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

