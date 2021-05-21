Dr. James Cleo Miller Jr. -- Seneca

SENECA -- James Cleo Miller Jr., 76, beloved husband of Yvonne Holliday Miller, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 17, 1944, in Orangeburg, to the late James Cleo and Dorothy Louise Judy Miller.

Dr. Miller earned bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from Clemson University. He also served in the Army, with a one-year tour in Vietnam and was a Bronze Star Medal recipient. Dr. Miller was an assistant dean for Clemson Extension Personnel at Clemson University. He was a proud member of Trinity Baptist Church in Seneca, where he served the Lord by holding many different positions over the years.

In addition to his loving wife, Yvonne, he is survived by a daughter, Robyn Miller Jordan (Jason); sons, Douglas Campbell (Janice), Stephen Campbell (Angie); grandsons, Brian Campbell (Lindsay), Tyler Campbell, Zachary Campbell (Abby), Jacob Campbell (Jordan); granddaughter, Kristen Campbell Lee (Kyu); and great-grandsons, Isaiah and Elijah Neal.

Dr. Miller was predeceased by his parents, as well as a daughter, Lisa Campbell.

Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church or the Hospice of the Foothills.