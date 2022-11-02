Dr. Floride Martin Calvert -- Inman

INMAN -- Dr. Floride Martin Calvert, 93, of 101 Data Bush Drive, Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 30, 2022.

Born in Jamestown, N.C., she was the daughter of the late William Milton and Mary Ada Blackwell Milner. She was predeceased by a son, Patrick Fraser Martin; and husbands, the Rev. Melvin Edward Calvert and Wayne Stevens Martin.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia M. Henson (Jimmy) of Campobello and Mary M. Crawley (Michael) of Inman; two sons, W. Buren Martin (Dorothy) of Inman and G. Christopher Martin of Inman; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Dr. Calvert was educated in the Inman public schools, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 1946. She completed her undergraduate studies at Spartanburg Methodist College and Limestone College, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in secondary English. She earned a master's degree in English from Converse College and a doctorate in educational administration from the University of South Carolina. Dr. Calvert was South Carolina's first female school district superintendent.

The family of Dr. Floride M. Calvert will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Inman United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ed Stallworth and the Rev. Miriam Mick officiating. Interment will ensue at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Inman United Methodist Church, 27 Bishop St., Inman, SC 29349.