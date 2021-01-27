Dr. Edwin Terry Smith -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Dr. Edwin Terry Smith, 89, of Charleston, husband of Sylvia F. Smith, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. J. Henry Stuhr Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Smith was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Springfield, a son of the late Edwin T. Smith and Callie Louise Boylston Smith. After losing his parents at a young age, Dr. Smith, affectionately known as "Buddy," was reared by his great-uncle and aunt, Dr. and Mrs. Norman E. Boylston of Branchville.
Dr. Smith graduated from Branchville High School in 1949. He attended Clemson University for two years before deciding to go into the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he attended the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1956. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry, Birmingham, Alabama, in 1962. He practiced dentistry in Charleston and Myrtle Beach for 38 years. He was an avid follower of all sports and played first base for the Eastern Carolina Baseball League Conference in his younger years. Dr. Smith was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher, counting committee, and on the missions committee. He made four trips to Haiti with the dental mission's team to do volunteer dentistry. He was a member of the Lupo Sunday School Class.
During his retirement years, he could be found fishing and shrimping at his place on the Toogoodoo River. He enjoyed working in his yard and often provided transportation and support for friends that needed assistance getting to their appointments. Dr. Smith was a kind compassionate, caring man with the attributes suitable for helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Felder Smith, whom he married, on Aug. 17, 1956; and two wonderful sons, Dr. E. Terry Smith Jr. (Buffy) of Marion and Bryan Felder Smith of Yonges Island. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Lauren Smith, Natalie Smith, Edwin T. Smith III, "TJ" Weston Shea Smith and Chadwick Lane; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Logan Lane; and his sister, Nira Jean "Pete" Horton of Branchville.
Memorials can be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
