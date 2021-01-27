Dr. Edwin Terry Smith -- Charleston

Dr. Smith graduated from Branchville High School in 1949. He attended Clemson University for two years before deciding to go into the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he attended the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1956. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry, Birmingham, Alabama, in 1962. He practiced dentistry in Charleston and Myrtle Beach for 38 years. He was an avid follower of all sports and played first base for the Eastern Carolina Baseball League Conference in his younger years. Dr. Smith was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher, counting committee, and on the missions committee. He made four trips to Haiti with the dental mission's team to do volunteer dentistry. He was a member of the Lupo Sunday School Class.