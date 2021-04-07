Dr. Donald Leslie Troub -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Donald Leslie Troub D.O.,76, of Orangeburg, passed away April 6, 2021. Don was the husband of Sarah Haynes Troub.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Don was born in Camden, New Jersey, a son of the late Nathan and Mildred Troub. He was a retired emergency room physician at the Regional Medical Center. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and reading.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Leslie Wangenheim; and grandchildren, Tristan, Callum and Moirin Wangenheim.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.