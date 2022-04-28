Dr. Clarence Birnie Johnson Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Clarence Birnie Johnson Jr., 90, of Orangeburg, passed away April 26, 2022. He was the husband of Lois Shuler Haigler Johnson. He was predeceased by his first wife of 43 years, Virginia Blount Johnson.

A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. Friday, April 29, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Cindy Muncie officiating.

Birnie was born in Augusta, Ga., the son of the late Clarence Birnie Johnson Sr. and Anita Tessier Johnson. He was a graduate of Allendale High School, Wofford College class of 1953, and the Medical University of South Carolina class of 1957. He entered private practice with the late Dr. James Wells Sr. and then later with Dr. James Wells Jr. at Internists Associates P.A. Dr. Birnie Johnson specialized in internal medicine and later hematology and oncology. He was the former medical director at the H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care from 1988 to 2006, and after retirement he volunteered at the Orangeburg Free Clinic. He received the Kiwanis Club "Citizen of the Year" award in 1999. Birnie was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years; three daughters, Laurie Johnson Inabinet (Buck) of Summerville, Beth Johnson Mares (Jeff) of Decatur, Ga., and Mary Johnson of Charleston; one sister, Ann P. Johnson of Summerville; five grandchildren, Hollis Inabinet (Hadley), Andrew Inabinet (Caity), Ben Mares (Carolina), Virginia Mares and Grace Mares; four great-grandchildren, Mary Lewis, Preston, Price and Jack; also two daughters, Debbie Haigler Dibb (Kevin) and Donna Haigler Rhame (Hank); and four grandchildren, Savannah, Will, Madison and Jessie.

Memorials may be sent to the Orangeburg Free Clinic, P.O. Box 505, Orangeburg, SC 29116, or St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

