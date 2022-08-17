Dr. Carol Victoria Apt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Carol Victoria Apt, aged 70, died in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Carol was born Aug. 21, 1951, to Friedrich and Susan (Battle) Apt in the Queens Borough of New York City.

She grew up in Westchester, New York, and earned her doctorate in sociology from Northeastern University. She went on to work as a clinical social worker and a cultural consultant for Toyota Motor Corporation and later served as a professor at South Carolina State, Loyola, and Claflin universities. She hosted a radio show, “Talk to Me,” on 90.3 WSSB for many years.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. She is survived by her partner of many years, Darwin Crews; close friend Dr. Dior Konate; and “adopted” children Shezi Huggins, Devin Long and Stephanie Long.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St. SE, Orangeburg.

