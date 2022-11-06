Dr. Barbara Jean Williams Jenkins -- Manning

MANNING -- Funeral services for Dr. Barbara Jean Williams Jenkins, of 102 Boundary St., Manning, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Stanley Rivers, the pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the funeral home and attending the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made, in her honor, to one of her affiliated organizations. A named scholarship in her honor is planned at Claflin University and South Carolina State University, at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.