GREENSBORO, NC -- Dr. Antavius "Shawn" Jones, 32, of Greensboro, North Carolina, entered into heaven's gates on Monday, April 4, 2023, at the Cone Health Almance Regional Hospital in Burlington, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Denmark-Olar High School Gymnasium in Denmark, SC. Pastor James E. Holiday will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2023, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, SC.

Family will receive friends at the residence of his mother, Ms. Debra Washington, 334 North Street, in Bamberg, SC.

