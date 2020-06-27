Dozier 'Peter' Lemon Jr. -- Elloree
Dozier 'Peter' Lemon Jr. -- Elloree

Dozier 'Peter' Lemon Jr.

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Dozier "Peter" Lemon Jr., 74, of 655 Hardware St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday June 28, 2020, in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

