Dozier Lemon Jr. -- Elloree
0 comments

Dozier Lemon Jr. -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE-- Mr. Dozier Lemon Jr., 74, of 655 Hardware St., Elloree, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dozier Lemon, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News