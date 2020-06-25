Dozier Lemon Jr. -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE-- Mr. Dozier Lemon Jr., 74, of 655 Hardware St., Elloree, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

