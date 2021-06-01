Doyle Claybourne ‘Dickie’ Shirley Jr. -- Orangeburg

He was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Doyle Claybourne Shirley and the late Jane Sheriff Shirley. He graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1947 and from Clemson University in 1951 with a BS in textile engineering. At Clemson, Dickie's activities included Pershing Rifles, Executive Sergeants Club, Lieutenant Colonel, Battalion Commander, Scabbard and Blade, and Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. Dickie was a member of the National Guard. He served his country in the United States Air Force, active duty, in Korea. Dickie then served in the United States Air Force Reserve, where he retired as major. When he returned home from Korea, he was self-employed as president of the National Finance Company in Orangeburg. Dickie served as past secretary, treasurer and president of the Independent Consumer Finance Association. He was the Past Exalted Ruler of the Orangeburg Elks Lodge and a long-standing member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Dickie had many interests over the years that included dove hunting, fishing, shark-tooth hunting and gardening.