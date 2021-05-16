Doyle Cheshire Jr. -- St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Doyle Cheshire Jr. passed away peacefully at his residence for the past 20 years, Addington Place at College Harbor in St. Petersburg.
Doyle was born in New Haven, Connecticut. on June 17, 1941, to Doyle D. Cheshire Sr. and Helen Connors Cheshire. In 1949 a terrible blizzard claimed the family's new car in a collapsed garage, and the family, which now included his younger brother Lee, decided to move to the southern family homestead in Fort Myers, Florida. They lived very happily directly on the beach.
Doyle attended the Beach Elementary School until a business opportunity brought the Cheshire family to Tampa. Doyle attended Wilson Junior High and Plant High School, graduating in 1959. Along with a few friends from the area he decided to attend The Citadel Military College in Charleston. Doyle enjoyed life at The Citadel, and made many lifelong friends while there. He was very active, participating as a member of the elite Summerall Guard drill team, and later as a member of the Color Guard. After graduation, he settled in Orangeburg, where he started a food brokerage company with a colleague.
He lived in Orangeburg until 1982. He then moved back to the Fort Myers homestead, where his grandfather had been Thomas Edison's carriage driver, to care for a widowed, invalid aunt. Shortly thereafter, he was on vacation with his girlfriend in Jamaica when he suffered a head injury in a motor scooter accident. He eventually made it back to the States, and with the help of many friends and family, was able to enjoy activities with his family while living in a nursing home. He was predeceased by his parents, Doyle and Helen Cheshire.
He is survived by his only brother, Lee Cheshire and his wife, Judy Hayes Cheshire. Other survivors include his nephew, Corey Cheshire and his niece, Tara Hernandez (Alex). Services were held in Tampa, Florida. www.bountcurrymacdill.com
