Douglas Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. Douglas Jones, 69, of 158 North Circle Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, Orangeburg.

Douglas Jones, the son of the late Asa Jones and Eloise Ross Jones, was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Orangeburg. He entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 11, after an extended illness.

Brother Jones was baptized at St. Stephens United Methodist Church.

Douglas' memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Barbara K. Jones; devoted son, Christian K. Jones; and a host of family and friends.

There will be a public viewing at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

Friends may call Mr. Jones' wife, Barbara Jones, to extend condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.