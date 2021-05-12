 Skip to main content
Douglas Jones -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Douglas Jones, 69, of 158 North Circle Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Friends may contact Mr. Jones' wife, Barbara Jones to extend condolences.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

