Dosco Floyd Dowling -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Mr. Dosco Floyd Dowling, 80, passed away at Veteran's Victory House, Walterboro.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Monday, April 19, 2021, at Eden Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg, with Pastor Terry Grimes and the Rev. Gregory Rollins officiating.

Graveside services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting our website at www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Mr. Dowling's name, under the obituary section.

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, our loving Heavenly Father beckoned the spirit of Dosco Floyd Dowling to be with him. Dosco was one of 11 children born on Jan. 10, 1941, to the late Harry Dowling and Mamie Lee Grimes Dowling.

Dosco was educated in the public schools of Bamberg County. After high school, he pursued his studies at Voorhees Junior College in Denmark. After college, he served in the United States Army, being honorably discharged.

At an early age, Dosco joined the Eden Baptist Church in Bamberg, and in later years, he connected with the Rome Baptist Church in Denmark.

Dosco was united in holy matrimony to the late Ann Matthews, and for many years, they resided in Detroit, Michigan. To this union, two children were born, Dosco Floyd Jr. and Stephania Lynn.