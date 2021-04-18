Dosco Floyd Dowling -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Mr. Dosco Floyd Dowling, 80, passed away at Veteran's Victory House, Walterboro.
Graveside services will be held at noon, Monday, April 19, 2021, at Eden Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg, with Pastor Terry Grimes and the Rev. Gregory Rollins officiating.
Graveside services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting our website at www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Mr. Dowling's name, under the obituary section.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, our loving Heavenly Father beckoned the spirit of Dosco Floyd Dowling to be with him. Dosco was one of 11 children born on Jan. 10, 1941, to the late Harry Dowling and Mamie Lee Grimes Dowling.
Dosco was educated in the public schools of Bamberg County. After high school, he pursued his studies at Voorhees Junior College in Denmark. After college, he served in the United States Army, being honorably discharged.
At an early age, Dosco joined the Eden Baptist Church in Bamberg, and in later years, he connected with the Rome Baptist Church in Denmark.
Dosco was united in holy matrimony to the late Ann Matthews, and for many years, they resided in Detroit, Michigan. To this union, two children were born, Dosco Floyd Jr. and Stephania Lynn.
His skills in the mechanical field earned him gainful employment with General Motors, while he was living in Detroit.
Upon his return from Detroit, Dosco relocated to Bamberg to the family estate, where he provided assistance as needed.
Dosco had a unique sense of humor. His ability to bring a smile to your face is something to cherish and will be greatly missed. Four brothers preceded him in death, Morgan, Willard, Alphonso and Alonzo (twins).
Cherishing his memory forever are his children, Dosco Floyd Jr. (Melody) and Stephania Lynn Weems (Eric); five grandchildren, Chenari Anna, Talia, Nyla Erin, Nigel Eric, and Elijah; six siblings, Eartha, Bessie, Constance, Eugene, Thomas, and Jeffery (Bessie); one aunt, Mrs. Chennie Mae Grimes; one uncle, Mr. Isadore Raysor; one sister-in-law; six nieces; five nephews and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may extend condolences by contacting Dosco's brother, Eugene Dowling, at 803-245-1307. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.