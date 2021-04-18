 Skip to main content
Dorothy W. Prezzy -- Vance
Dorothy W. Prezzy -- Vance

VANCE -- Ms. Dorothy W. Prezzy, 83, of 442 Prezzy Circuit Drive, Vance, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence daily between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence. Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

