Dorothy W. Prezzy -- Vance

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence daily between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence. Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.