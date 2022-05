DENMARK -- Dorothy W. Johnson died May 6, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Thursday May, 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Capernaum Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Old Capernaum Cemetery.

Viewing will be held in the Carroll Mortuary chapel in Denmark on Wednesday, May 11, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.