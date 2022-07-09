Dorothy W. Douglas -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Dorothy W. Douglas, 83, of Holly Hill, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on July 15, 1938, in Live Oak, Florida, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Lucille Tyre Lipe. She loved reading books, putting together jigsaw puzzles, collecting lighthouses and tending to her plants. She had many jobs throughout her life, but the job she loved most of all was being "Nini". She was the matriarch and glue that held her family together and she will be fiercely missed.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Jones B. Douglas; daughter, Marsha Welsch; and sons, David and Blaine Douglas. She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Dink) Wiggins; son, Steven (Vicki) Douglas; as well as three grandchildren that she raised as her own children, Mia (Mark) Thomas, Sunny (Keto) Burns and Jereme Gregory; her many grandchildren, Amy (Stevie) Bunch, Michelle (Chuck) Robinson, Nicky Wiggins, Becky Wiggins (Daniel), Darren Douglas, Craig Douglas, Jenna Douglas, Zoe Douglas; 16 great-grandchildren; her loving companion of 11 years, Murray; and her cousin, Carol Bishop, whom she considered her sister.

The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for their loving care, especially Anne, Kelly, Robin and Michelle.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Burial will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).