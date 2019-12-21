ELLOREE -- Dorothy Geraldine Jones Salisbury, 80, of Elloree, died Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.
The funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jon Hoin.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Hungerpiller Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Salisbury was born July 29, 1939, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late William Franklin Jones Jr. and the late Mary Branham Jones. She was the widow of Tommy Salisbury. She was a graduate of Elloree High School. Mrs. Salisbury was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church. She was employed by Cablecraft for a number of years and the former owner of the Backstreet Bar and Grill of Elloree.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin Salisbury (Judie) of Walterboro, Wendall Salisbury (Libby) of Elloree, and Brian Salisbury (Kay) of Elloree; four sisters, Cecelia Mims (Willie) of St. Stephen, Billie Diane Smith (Bobo) of Orangeburg, Wanda Rutland (Billy) of Orangeburg, and Renee Jackson (Skipper) of Elloree; also a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family requests memorials to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, Elloree, and the Alzheimers Association.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.