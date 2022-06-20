Dorothy S. Zimmerman --St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dorothy S. Zimmerman, 74, of 2895 Old Belleville Road, passed June 13, 2022, after an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron, with Elder David Sackiel officiating. Interment to follow.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will receive guests at ther mother's residence, 1724 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolecnces may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com