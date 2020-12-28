Dorothy "Rose" Davis- Rivers -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Dorothy "Rose" Davis- Rivers passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Montefiore- Einstein Medical Center, Bronx, New York.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Christian Community Centre, 1852 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Louis Rivers and the Rev. Marshall Jackson officiating.
Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
