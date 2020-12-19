 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Rivers -- Bronx, N.Y.
0 comments

Dorothy Rivers -- Bronx, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRONX, N.Y. -- Dorothy Rivers, 89, of 2208 Ellis Ave., Bronx, and formerly of Orangeburg, transitioned on Dec. 16, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News