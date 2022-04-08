 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Riggins -- Santee

Dorothy Riggins

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Dorothy Riggins, 87, of 1593 Bonner Ave., Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant, pastor, officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the funeral home.

Viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

