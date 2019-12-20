{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Ms. Dorothy Parham of St. Matthews will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.

Sacred services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

