ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Ms. Dorothy Parham of St. Matthews will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sacred services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Parham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.