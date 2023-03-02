ORANGEBURG -- Reverend Dorothy P. Waymer, 73, of 1544 Central Ave., Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by: Stephens Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933. Reverend Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, director and owner.
Family and friends may visit the home, or call Stephens Funeral Home.
