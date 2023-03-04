ORANGEBURG -- Reverend Dorothy P. Waymer,73, of 1544 Central St. Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her residence. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg. Reverend Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, Officiating. Burial, Church Cemetery.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Bull Swamp Baptist Church from 4-7 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Stephens Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933. The Reverend Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, Director and Owner.

Family and Friends may visit the home, or call Stephens Funeral Home.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and facial masks are required during visitation and funeral service.