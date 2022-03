SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Dorothy Moncrieft Garvin, 61, of Springfield, formerly of Denmark, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Neeses.

The family is receiving friends from 3 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence of her daughter, Marquita (Lester) Player, 1043 Begonia Road, Neeses. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence.