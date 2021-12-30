 Skip to main content
Dorothy Minor-Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dorothy Minor-Washington, 75, of 1872 Dellwood Drive, Orangeburg, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

