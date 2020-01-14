{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Manigault

BAMBERG -- The funeral for Dorothy Manigault, 85, of 439 North St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Pilgrim Baptist Church, Bamberg. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at tRMC.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the service.

Friends may call at the home of the nephew, Joseph Haynes Jr., 2754 Farrells Road, Bamberg, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

