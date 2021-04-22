Dorothy Mae Waymer Prezzy -- Vance

VANCE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Waymer Prezzy, 83, of 442 Prezzy Circuit Drive, Vance, will be held at noon Friday April 23, 2021, on the campus of Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Viewing will also take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 23 on the church campus.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence daily between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.