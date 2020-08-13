Dorothy Mae Olin Wright -- Vance

VANCE -- Dorothy Mae Olin Wright, 68, of Vance, received her wings on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service celebrating her life legacy at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, SC 29163. Walk-thru viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Grace Chapel.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Harry (Judy) Olin of Columbia, Shaundra (Philip) Shuler of Orangeburg and Sereta Wright of Atlanta; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Barbara Watson of Vance, Carolyn and Ricky Olin of Lynn, Mass; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
10:00AM
405 Rock Hill Road
Vance, SC 29163
