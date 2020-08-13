Dorothy Mae Olin Wright -- Vance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCE -- Dorothy Mae Olin Wright, 68, of Vance, received her wings on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service celebrating her life legacy at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, SC 29163. Walk-thru viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Grace Chapel.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Harry (Judy) Olin of Columbia, Shaundra (Philip) Shuler of Orangeburg and Sereta Wright of Atlanta; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Barbara Watson of Vance, Carolyn and Ricky Olin of Lynn, Mass; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Olin-Wright , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill

8827 Old State Rd

Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Rock Hill AME Church

405 Rock Hill Road

Vance, SC 29163 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.