You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Mae Olin Wright -- Vance
0 comments

Dorothy Mae Olin Wright -- Vance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VANCE -- Dorothy Mae Olin Wright, 68, of Vance, received her wings on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service celebrating her life legacy at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, SC 29163. Walk-thru viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Grace Chapel.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Harry (Judy) Olin of Columbia, Shaundra (Philip) Shuler of Orangeburg and Sereta Wright of Atlanta; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Barbara Watson of Vance, Carolyn and Ricky Olin of Lynn, Mass; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Olin-Wright, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Funeral Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
10:00AM
Rock Hill AME Church
405 Rock Hill Road
Vance, SC 29163
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News