BOWMAN - The funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Keitt Wallace, 76, of 153 Cavendish Road, Bowman, SC, will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, with burial in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing and visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.