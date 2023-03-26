ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Mae Hawkins, 83, of Orangeburg, will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg. Rev. Dr. J. Derrick Cattenhead is officiating.

Ms. Hawkins passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 27, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

