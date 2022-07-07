Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel, 79, of 1156 Hampton Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Greater St. John AME Church, Rowesville, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Melissa Green is officiating.

Mrs. Cruel will be placed in the church one hour prior to funeral service.

Mrs. Cruel passed away Saturday, July 2, in McDonough, Georgia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Josephine and Calvin Keller, 145 Bair Road, St. Matthews, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily. A mask is required during visitation.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.