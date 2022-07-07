 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel, 79, of 1156 Hampton Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Greater St. John AME Church, Rowesville, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Melissa Green is officiating.

Mrs. Cruel will be placed in the church one hour prior to funeral service.

Mrs. Cruel passed away Saturday, July 2, in McDonough, Georgia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Josephine and Calvin Keller, 145 Bair Road, St. Matthews, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily. A mask is required during visitation.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News