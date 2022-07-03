 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Dorothy Mae Byrd Rhodes Cruel, 79, of 1156 Hampton, Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Josephine and Calvin Keller, 145 Bair Road, St. Matthews, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily; a mask is required when visiting the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

