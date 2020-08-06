You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Mae Bowman -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Dorothy Mae Bowman, 73, of Harleyville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Trident Medical Center, Charleston.

Viewing will be heldfrom 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home and a graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

