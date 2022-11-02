Dorothy M. Shaw -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy M. Shaw of 207 Larramore Court, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Greater Target AME Church, 7248 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Keitt and the Rev. Dr. Friendly Gadson officiating. Burial will follow in the Shaw Cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the service and visiting the funeral home.