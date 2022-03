ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Dorothy M. Dodson of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.