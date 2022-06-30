Dorothy M. Coleman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Dorothy M. Coleman, 91, of 163 Halifax Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Glovers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Nazareth United Methodist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules.
She died June 25 at her residence.
Viewing will be held Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Friends may call: at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.