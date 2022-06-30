 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Dorothy M. Coleman -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Dorothy M. Coleman, 91, of 163 Halifax Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Glovers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Nazareth United Methodist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules.

She died June 25 at her residence.

Viewing will be held Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call: at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News