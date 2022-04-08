Dorothy Louise Cherry Weeks -- Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- Dorothy Louise Cherry Weeks, 82, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at San Jose Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the widow of John Thomas "Johnnie" Weeks.

Mrs. Weeks was born March 4, 1940, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Cherry and Onita Jones Cherry. Mrs. Weeks was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church of Jacksonville, Florida. She retired as a secretary with Fletcher Junior High School of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the graveside in Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old No. 6 Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Weeks (Laurie) of Dallas and Scott Thomas Weeks of Jacksonville Beach; one daughter, Vicki Weeks (Willie) of Atlantic Beach, Florida; one sister, Betty Webb of Elloree; three grandchildren, Joanne Louise Weeks, Mickey Weeks and Sam Weeks; two great-grandchildren, Decklyn Weeks and Liam Weeks.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.