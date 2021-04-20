 Skip to main content
Dorothy Lee Carson -- North
NORTH -- Ms. Dorothy Lee Carson, 64, of North, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Dreamland Residential Care, North.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her cousin, Patsy Baxter at 803-747-5095 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

