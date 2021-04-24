Dorothy Lee Carson -- North

NORTH -- Graveside services for Ms. Dorothy Lee Carson, 64, of North, will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Pastor Bernard Phelps is officiating.
Ms. Carson passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Dreamland Residential Care, North.
Public viewing will be 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her cousin, Patsy Baxter, at 803-747-5095 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
