NEESES -- Dorothy Laverne Strong, 87, of Neeses, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, at Neeses Baptist Church, with Pastor William L. Strong Jr. and the Rev. Darrell Boyleston officiating. Burial will follow in Neeses Cemetery.

She was a daughter of the late Thomas Vernon and Kate Parrot Strong. She was a member of Neeses Baptist Church and a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Strong was predeceased by her husband, William L. Strong Sr.

Survivors include her children, Theresa H. (George Jr.) Landrum, William L. (Sandra) Strong, Jr. and Tommy (Julie) Strong; a sister, Lillie Mae Gunter; and a number of grands and great-grands. Mrs. Strong was predeceased by a daughter, Debra S. Landrum.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, one hour prior to the funeral, at Neeses Baptist Church, and at other times at the home of Dorothy Strong.

Culler-McAlhany (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visitation

Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Neeses Baptist Church
6412 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29112
Dec 19
Funeral
Thursday, December 19, 2019
12:00PM
Neeses Baptist Church
6412 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29112
