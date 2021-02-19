 Skip to main content
Dorothy K. Funchess -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Dorothy K. Funchess, of 219 Founders Ridge Road, passed Feb. 17, 2021, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

