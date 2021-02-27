Dorothy K. Funchess -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Dorothy K. Funchess of 219 Founders Ridge Road, Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jonathan K. Jones, pastor, presiding
Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Crestlawn.
Ms. Funchess passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at her residence.
Public viewingisitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines including face mask and social distancing.
The family will receive friends at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, face mask and social distancing.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
